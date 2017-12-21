East Mountain boys basketball topples ATC 50-29

Aaron Talamante tallied 17 points to help East Mountain High’s boys basketball team topple the visiting Academy for Technology and the Classics 50-29 last Saturday.

ATC hit a 3-point shot in the game’s opening seconds, but the Timberwolves responded with a 10-0 run and never looked back.

Talamante sank his first of three 3-point shots early in the second quarter to put the T’Wolves up by 8 points.

Jose Perea’s 3-point basket, followed by three free throws, boosted East Mountain’s lead to 24-10 at halftime. Perea chipped in 11 points for the T’Wolves.

“I thought we did well, we found a couple of things that worked and we went from there,” East Mountain head coach Joe Vigil said, adding, “But we need to get better.”

The T’Wolves shot just 35 percent in the first half as a team, but heated up to 57 percent in the second half.

East Mountain put the game away early in the third quarter as Talamante hit two consecutive 3s to push the T’Wolves’ lead to 20 points.

“I tell the boys, ‘Win the first two minutes, and everything else takes care of itself,’” Vigil said, adding, “We’re a work in progress. We have a motto: Be better today than you were yesterday.”

For photos of this game see Edgewood.news.

The T’Wolves hosted Socorro Tuesday, Dec. 19.