East Mountain collaborative partners with National Veteran’s Intermediary host community events

The East Mountain Veteran/Family Collaborative, hosted at the Museum of the American Military Family & Learning Center in Tijeras, has become one of nearly 100 local community partners nation-wide that make up the National Veterans Intermediary (NVI). The NVI is an initiative of the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

The Collaborative is comprised of representatives from veterans’ service organizations, business leaders, clinicians and educators working together to support veterans and their families through education, networking and community awareness.

Locally, the collaborative will sponsor quarterly military family community resource events, military spouse luncheons, “lunch and learns,” and other workshops, as well as focusing on, and addressing, the concerns of rural veterans and their families. Nationally, the collaborative will engage as a member of a larger ecosystem working collectively to improve the lives of veterans and their families.

The collaborative is looking to add a few more community members with military or family ties to its group.

The Collaborative will be hosting a community resource day at the museum Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local veteran organizations, Department of Veteran’s Services representatives and voter registration will be on site. There will also be a craft and gift sale in the museum performance space. This event is free and open to the public.

The Museum is located at 546B State Highway 333 in Tijeras. For more information about the collaborative or the resource day, contact the museum at 505-504-6830.