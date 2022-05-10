No one on East Mountain’s current softball roster had ever experienced what happened last weekend—the Lady T’Wolves beat Dexter.

In the first game of their April 30 home doubleheader against Dexter—their district rival and the defending state champions—the Lady T’Wolves outdueled the Lady Demons 5-3.

“First time in a long time,” East Mountain head coach Bill Radosevich said about the win.

It was the first time in more than a decade. East Mountain softball hasn’t beaten Dexter since the playoffs in 2011.

“It was a good game, the girls played hard, they played their hearts out in that first game,” Radosevich said. East Mountain lost the second game of the doubleheader 17-5.

“We got a little tired in the second game, we threw the ball around a little bit, errors kind of killed us,” Radosevich said.

But the first game was a back-and-forth battle that ended in a win for the home team.

Dexter scored a run in the first inning and another in the second to go up 2-0.

East Mountain trimmed the gap with a run in the bottom of the second and pushed ahead with three runs in the third.

“The third inning was a big inning for us,” Radosevich said. “Abby [Moore] drilled a hard fly ball to center field and drove in Lily [Sisneros]. Cami Jo [Radosevich] hit a fly to center field, [Dexter] caught it, everybody tagged up, Aubrie [Marez] scored, and then they kicked the ball around and Abby scored to make it 4-2.”

Dexter scored a run in the fourth to cut it to 4-3.

East Mountain added a run in the sixth when Terra Norman’s base hit to right field drove in Olivia Ford.

Ford, who pitched the whole game, sent the Demons down in order in the seventh.

“It feels so good, I’m so happy,” Ford said. “I have never beaten them. We just kinda held them and ended up winning,”

“It would’ve been nice to win ‘em both, but hey,” coach Radosevich said.

East Mountain will learn its seeding for the state tournament when the NMAA releases the brackets on May 8.