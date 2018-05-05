Hot Topics

East Mountain gets some confidence after hammering Hot Springs

No. 9 Logan Harlan diving into home.

Saturday, May 5, 2018
By G. Demarest

East Mountain High School’s baseball team picked up a confidence-lifting victory April 21 by hammering the visiting Hot Springs Tigers 18-3 in a mercy-rule shortened contest.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Timberwolves (7-9) who have had an up-and-down season.

Alejandro Taylor-Wright started on the mound for the T’Wolves giving up 3 runs in 2-2/3 innings while scattering four hits and fanning six Tigers’ batters.

“I felt pretty good about my pitching,” Taylor-Wright said. “I figured I probably wouldn’t be out there long, so I just tried to get as many strikes as I could.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Tommy Morgan was strong in his 2-1/3 innings of relief work, giving up no runs on no hits.

“I thought we did a good job,” East Mountain head coach Dave Naylor said. “We strung together a bunch of hits, our pitching was good, we did what we needed to do.”

Naylor noted that he replaced Taylor-Wright early to save him for this week’s district matchups.

After a scoreless first inning, the Tigers (4-17) took a brief 1-0 lead in the top of the second. But East Mountain erupted in the home half of the frame, sending 14 batters to the plate and scoring 8 runs on seven hits.

The T’Wolves’ offensive burst was fortified by doubles from Taylor-Wright and Dominik Chavez, and a 2-RBI base hit by Logan Harlan. Moments later, Harlan scored on an RBI sacrifice bunt by Ross Amestoy.

Chavez and Harlan led East Mountain in runs scored with 3 apiece. Several other T’Wolves crossed the plate twice.

Morgan’s 2 RBI Texas-League single that arced over the Tigers second baseman into shallow right-center field helped boost the T’Wolves’ 5-run third inning.

East Mountain added 5 more runs in the fourth inning before dispatching the Tigers in the top of the fifth to end it. “We got a lot of base runners off seeing-eye singles and Texas-League hits,” Naylor said, adding, “We beat a team that we should beat, and I hope we carry that confidence into the next few games.”

Naylor was alluding to East Mountain’s three district match-ups this week: the April 24 doubleheader against visiting Santa Fe Indian School, and the final regular-season game against visiting Sandia Prep on April 26.

Any district victories will help East Mountain’s chances of getting a berth in the upcoming state tournament. For more photos, visit edgewood.news.

