East Mountain girls basketball, rookie coach, get first win of season

After losing five consecutive games to start the season, East Mountain High’s girls basketball team—and first year head coach Bobbi Otero—picked up the squad’s first victory last Saturday.

But it was no cakewalk.

With the score knotted at 32 with 3:45 remaining in the game, the Lady Timberwolves went on a 10-4 run to nip the visiting Academy for Technology and the Classics, 42-36.

“It was pretty exciting,” Otero said. “They pulled it together.”

The contest was close from the outset, with ATC rallying every time East Mountain gained an advantage.

The Lady T’Wolves went up 7-2 in the opening stanza, but ATC pulled within 2 points by the end of the frame.

East Mountain led 14-7 in the second quarter before an ATC surge tied the score 14-14 at halftime.

ATC went up 18-17 midway through the third quarter before Rose Gutierrez drilled a pair of 3-point baskets to help East Mountain regain the lead. She finished with 12 points.

East Mountain extended its lead to 30-24 early in the fourth quarter, but ATC battled back to tie the score twice.

The Lady T’Wolves were only up 36-34 with under two minutes left when Abi Obregon sank a pair of free throws and Gutierrez drained consecutive layups to ice it.

Obregon chipped in 10 points for the T’Wolves.

Otero, a 22-year-old 2013 Estancia graduate who coached East Mountain’s JV squad last year, said her first-ever varsity head-coaching stint has been “an exciting experience.”

She said the Lady T’Wolves are young—there’s only one senior—and she likens them to The Mighty Ducks: underdogs with talent that just need some guidance.

“We’ve got a lot to work on,” she said. “We’ve had a hard time scoring, but once we get our offense set, I think we’ll be OK.”

For photos on this game see Edgewood.news.