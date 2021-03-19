After battling to a scoreless tie through 80 minutes of regulation and failing to score in the first overtime period and most of the second overtime—all while enduring the harsh weather conditions—East Mountain’s girls soccer team scored on a penalty kick to edge the visiting Moriarty Lady Pintos 1-0 on March 16 in Sandia Park.

With strong winds blowing throughout the game and intermittent snow flurries, neither team could find the back of the net in the first two 40-minute halves as regulation ended with the scored knotted at 0-0.

The first 10-minute overtime also ended in a draw, so the game went into a second 10-minute overtime period.

Then in the 96th minute, Moriarty fouled East Mountain’s Kaylee Baker inside the 18-yard box setting up the PK. Sierra Larson poked it in for the walkoff golden goal and the victory.

“It was a really good defensive battle,” East Mountain head coach John Sabrowski said, noting that Michelle Carver’s “defensive strength ensured the shutout.”

Sabrowski said both teams played very well, adding, “It was a fun one to watch.”

“It was freezing cold and windy, and started to snow at the end. Miserable.” Moriarty head coach Val Luker said in an email. “But my girls persevered, they played hard and played well. I was proud of them.”