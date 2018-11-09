East Mountain girls soccer season ends in first round of state

For just the third time in school history, East Mountain High School’s girls soccer team received a high enough seed to host the first round of the state playoffs Nov. 3.

But just as they did the last time around, the Lady Timberwolves lost to the lower-seeded visitors.

Making their first appearance in the playoffs since 2015—when they lost to visiting Kirtland Central—the eighth-seeded Lady T’Wolves could not get the ball into the net and were defeated 2-0 by the No. 9 Robertson Cardinals.

A minute after the opening whistle, East Mountain’s Emma Rocco took a through ball into the 18-yard box and fired a shot that was saved by Robertson’s goalkeeper.

But after that, the T’Wolves found themselves defending more than attacking.

Azalea Hughes trying to clear the ball away from East Mountain’s box.

East Mountain had an opportunity following a Robertson foul in the 36th minute and were awarded a free kick from about 30 yards out. The kick landed inside the box where Kaylee Baker took a stab at the ball but didn’t get it quite on frame and Robertson’s keeper smothered it.

Missing starting goalkeeper Hannah Shirley the entire match due to a knee injury, and midfielder Kimberly Stephenson for most of the game because of illness, the Lady T’Wolves battled to a 0-0 draw at halftime.

Robertson netted a pair of goals in the second half to claim the victory and end East Mountain’s season.

“We just didn’t create enough chances,” East Mountain head coach John Sabrowski said, adding, “With players nursing injuries or out sick we just weren’t 100 percent.”

Freshman Michelle Carver, filling in for Shirley at the goalkeeper position, tallied 12 saves.

East Mountain finished with an 8-8-1 record.