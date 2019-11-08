East Mountain girls soccer season slips away in loss to Bosque

After zooming past Santa Fe Indian School in the first round of the Class 1A-3A state tournament, the East Mountain High School girls soccer team’s season came to an end at the hands of the Bosque Lady Bobcats in the Nov. 6 quarterfinals at the Bernalillo Soccer Complex.

The No. 4 Lady Bobcats scored a pair of goals in each half to beat the No. 5 Lady Timberwolves 4-0.

“As soon as [Bosque] scored we lost a little of our composure,” East Mountain head coach John Sabrowski said.

A chilly, steady rain fell for much of the match and caused players from both teams to lose their footing and fall on the wet grass.

Bosque (9-6-2) used a fast break in the 18th minute to get the ball past East Mountain’s goalkeeper Hannah Shirley.

The Lady Bobcats found the back of the net again in the 31st minute for a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Isabel Armstrong settling the ball against Santa Fe Indian School in the T’Wolves first-round playoff win Nov. 2. Photo by Ger Demarest.

The Lady Bobcats added to their lead two minutes into the second half and scored their final goal on a high arcing shot from 20 yards out that was just beyond the outstretched fingertips of Shirley as she jumped to try and stop it.

As time was winding down, East Mountain got two shots on goal that were both saved by Bosque’s goalkeeper.

“It was like a Slip N’ Slide out there,” East Mountain’s Azalea Hughes said as she came off the field after the game.

“It was awful, I hate playing in the rain,” said East Mountain senior Scout Gunter, adding, “But we had a good year.”

“It was rough, it was so slippery,” Michelle Carver said. “But it was pretty fun, I’m not gonna lie.”

It was the Lady T’Wolves’ first trip to the state quarterfinals since 2014.

“I think they did really well, I’m really proud of them,” Sabrowski said.

The Lady T’Wolves got to the quarterfinals by blanking the twelfth-seeded Santa Fe Indian School Lady Braves (2-18) 7-0 at home on Nov. 2.

Emma Rocco scored a goal in the game’s first minute and added another in the second half.

“I wanted to get a goal right off the bat,” Rocco said. “It’s the best way to start a game.”

Hughes added a goal 10 minutes later to give East Mountain a 2-0 halftime lead.

Sierra Larson, who scored a goal in the 62nd minute and another in the 67th, said, “We’re a second half team—it’s really exciting.”

Isabel Armstrong chipped in a goal in the 75th minute and Delilah Chavez scored East Mountain’s final goal in the 79th.

After the victory, Armstrong, who was not available for the quarterfinal match against Bosque, said, “I’m really proud of our team, it’s a big accomplishment.”

The win over SFIS was the first playoff victory for Sabrowski who took the helm in 2017. The Lady T’Wolves finished the season with a 14-7 record.