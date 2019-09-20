East Mountain girls sputter in 1-0 loss to Robertson

After an uplifting victory on the road, the East Mountain High School girls soccer team sputtered at home Sept. 18 in a lackluster loss to the Robertson Cardinals.

“It was not a good game,” East Mountain head coach John Sabrowski said after the final whistle, adding, “They didn’t play smart, the execution wasn’t there, they just seemed mentally tired.”

A Robertson goal in the 30th minute was the only scoring in the game as the Cardinals (6-3-1) went home with the victory, while the Lady Timberwolves’ record fell to 7-3.

East Mountain’s Kimberly Stephenson (foreground) and teammate Emma Rocca vying for the ball against Robertson Sept. 18. Photo by Ger Demarest.

“I thought this game was going to be ours, but we played kickball all day long,” Sabrowski told his players during the postgame huddle.

Throughout the match, the Lady T’Wolves sent the ball across midfield but ended up kicking it to Robertson defenders or taking low-percentage shots that were off frame or saved by the Cardinals’ goalkeeper.

East Mountain’s penetration produced five corner kicks in the second half—three in the first 10 minutes—but the T’Wolves were unable to put any points on the board.

“We had some opportunities to win this game,” Sabrowski said. “So it’s frustrating.”

Conversely, the Lady T’Wolves picked up one of their biggest victories of the season Sept. 14 as Sierra Larson, Emma Rocca, and Mia Gutierrez all scored in East Mountain’s 3-2 win at Santa Fe Prep.

“That game they were on fire,” Sabrowski said. “They were more alert, they played harder and faster.”

The Lady T’Wolves play Sept. 20-21 at the Sandia Prep Tournament followed by a matchup against Moriarty Sept. 24.