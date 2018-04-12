East Mountain softball sweeps Thoreau in home doubleheader

East Mountain High School’s softball team picked up a pair of home victories April 7 by sweeping the visiting Thoreau Lady Hawks in a Saturday afternoon doubleheader.

East Mountain (8-5) won the first game 15-4 after six innings on the 10-run mercy rule.

The Lady Timberwolves rallied to beat the Lady Hawks 22-18 in the nightcap.

In both games, the Lady T’Wolves found themselves trailing in the early goings but surged ahead with big offensive innings.

“I think we underestimated them a little, their pitcher had good off- speed and it took us a while to get our sticks going but once we started timing her we had good contact,” East Mountain head coach Curtis Belcher said, adding, “It was good—wins build confidence.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

East Mountain fell behind 4-2 in the first game before doubles by Brooke Bishop and Taylor Bradshaw helped fuel a 4-run fourth-inning to take a 6-4 lead. Bradshaw swatted another double and Delanie Nimmo added one during a 5-run fifth inning.

The Lady T’Wolves tacked on 4 more runs in the sixth inning to seal the victory. “It took us till the third or fourth inning to get warm and figure out this team,” Belcher said.

East Mountain erased a 3-0 deficit in the second game when Nimmo’s 2-RBI double and Sheyla Carver’s 2-RBI single helped ignite a 5-run second inning.

Thoreau took a 15-13 lead in the top of the sixth.

But the Lady T’Wolves benefitted from six bases-on-balls and two RBI-doubles by Halie Bishop during a 9-run surge in the home-half of the inning—when 14 East Mountain batters came to the plate—to seal the victory.

“The biggest thing in the second game was errors,” Belcher said. “They scored a few, we scored a few, but once we got our bats moving we turned it around.”

With a handful of tough district games left on their schedule, Belcher said the Lady T’Wolves need to come to the field ready to play with their defense primed and their bats ready to go.

“We can’t wait to warm up against good teams,” he said. “We need to get out there and set the tone right away.”

East Mountain hosted Bernalillo April 10.

For more photos, visit edgewood.news.