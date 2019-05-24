East Mountain Timberwolves eliminated from state tourney by NMMI

East Mountain High School’s baseball season came to an end at the hands of the No. 7 New Mexico Military Institute Colts in the Class 3A state quarterfinals May 16 at Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho.

The No. 2 Timberwolves, in their first state quarterfinals appearance since 2013, dug themselves into an early hole that they came close to digging out of—but ultimately ended up falling 14-5.

“We were just not very efficient,” East Mountain head coach Dave Naylor said. “We didn’t play very well and [the Colts] played pretty well.”

The Colts came out swinging, loading the bases on East Mountain’s starting pitcher Dominik Chavez before jumping out to an early 4-0 lead.

The T’Wolves found themselves playing catch-up the rest of the game.

East Mountain’s Cole Phillips sliding safely into home against NMMI on May 16.

Chavez’ RBI double in the bottom of the first inning drove in Cole Phillips, and Phillips beat out an infield single in the second inning to drive in Will Merkey and trim the margin to 4-2.

The Colts added a run in the third inning and another in the top of the fifth to extend their lead to 6-2.

East Mountain rebounded in the bottom of the fifth inning with three runs to cut the deficit to 6-5. Tommy Morgan and Garrett Hitchcock both scored on wild pitches, and Caleb Martin’s fly ball was dropped by NMMI’s center fielder to drive in Ross Amestoy.

But with two outs in the top of the sixth, the Colts scored eight runs to seal the victory.

“We had a chance to get out of that inning down by one [run] and we didn’t do it,” Naylor said, adding, “It was a good year, for sure. Hopefully we bring back a majority of the pieces next year and we’ll be even better. Just gotta come back and try to be better.”