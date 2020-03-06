Are you interested in weather? Weather facts? Where the National Weather Service fits in the federal government (and in your life I hope)?

My name is Mark Strobin and I have the pleasure to write a bi-weekly article for The Independent on weather. I will stay away from some of the more controversial topics like religion and climate change.

A little about me: I live in the East Mountains, in Sedillo, at an elevation of 7,228 feet. Moving up here I had to learn to breathe again.

My education background is a BS in Atmospheric Science from University of California/Davis. The “BS” is apropros! I have an MS in Meteorology and Physical Oceanography from Rutgers University and an MS in Information Science (Management specialty) from the Claremont Graduate School.

My pertinent work background: I worked for 25 years for the National Weather Service before retiring on Dec. 31, 2018. I was an Intern Forecaster at Weather Forecast Office (WFO) Monterey, California; General Forecaster at WFO Spokane, Washington; Lead Forecaster at WFO Billings, Montana; Hydrologist at the NWSHQ in Silver Spring, Maryland; Lead Forecaster at WFO Monterey, California; Warning Coordination Meteorologist (Management) at WFO Midland, Texas. I am well traveled (watch it!).

A little about the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service is a Federal Agency inside the Department of Commerce. There are 122 offices across the United States and the US Territories.

My first “real” column will be on Friday the 13th, and thereafter it will be bi-weekly.

I look forward to serving the East Mountain community. If you have any suggestions for topics please email me at news.ind.weather@gmail.com.

Thank you very much!

I also have a Facebook page called East Mountains Weather. Find our growing group and join the fun.