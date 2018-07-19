East Mountain-Zia-Mile High combo All-Stars continue to win

A week after winning the New Mexico Little League District 5 Juniors Division title, the East Mountain-Zia-Mile High combination All-Stars cruised through the first round of the state sectionals at Roadrunner Little League’s complex in Albuquerque.

The Juniors Division (14 year olds) combination All-Stars team consists of three players from East Mountain Little League—Gabe Case, Connor McCall, and Land Matthies—along with players from Zia and Mile High Little Leagues.

The combo team routed Alamogordo’s Rotary Little League All-Stars 19-1 in the July 13 opening game, and defeated Carlsbad’s Shorthorn Little League All-Stars 12-1 the next day.

Both games were shortened on the mercy rule.

In the July 14 victory over Shorthorn, McCall was the first to cross the plate in a 2-run first inning. The team erupted with 10 more runs in the third inning.

Case split pitching duties with Zia’s Moe Abeyta and Reese Polk in the June 13 opener. The team’s offense plated 14 runs in the first four innings.

With the two victories under its belt, the East Mountain-Zia-Mile High All-Stars advance to the state championship rounds July 20-22 at Roadrunner.