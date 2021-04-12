The upcoming work week will have mild days and cool nights in the East Mountains and Estancia Valley area. Naturally it will be breezy.

A couple of low pressure systems will pass north of the Land of Enchantment during the week. Most of the precipitation with these systems will be north of our area however there will be a slight chance of afternoon and evening showers thru middle of the week. However no significant precipitation is expected. As these low pressure systems pass to the north backdoor cold fronts will surge west of the East Mountains.

There will be a slight chance of afternoon and evening showers thru the middle of the week along with breezy conditions. For the Estancia Valley and the Moriarty area expect high temperatures in the middle 60s to around 70. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 30s.

The East Mountains can expect high temperatures in the lower to middle 60s with overnight low temperatures in the middle 30s to lower 40s.

