So is it summer? Yet? Are you sure? Positive? The answer is yes and no! Imagine that—you can’t be wrong!

Right now it is what is called “meteorological summer” which is June through August. “Astronomical summer” starts on June 21 this year.

NOAA has a good explanation why “meteorological summer” makes more sense (as well as “meteorological spring/fall/winter”) than “astronomical summer.”

This is from NOAA: Meteorological observing and forecasting led to the creation of these seasons, and they are more closely tied to our monthly civil calendar than the astronomical seasons are. The length of the meteorological seasons is also more consistent, ranging from 90 days for winter of a non-leap year to 92 days for spring and summer. By following the civil calendar and having less variation in season length and season start, it becomes much easier to calculate seasonal statistics from the monthly statistics, both of which are very useful for agriculture, commerce, and a variety of other purposes.

Pretty interesting, to me at least!

Talking about summer the warmest month is July in our area. This is based on climatological records. The hottest stretch of the summer for our area is from June 23 through July 11. Yeah I know. Sorry!

Mark Strobin is a meteorologist who loves family, weather, mountains and traveling. Got a weather question? Find his East Mountains Weather group on Facebook to learn more.