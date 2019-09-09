East Mtn. Lady T’Wolves topple Gallup in home opener

Emma Rocco nailed a hat trick, a pair of freshmen tallied three goals, and Mother Nature put a lid on things midway through the second half as the Lady Timberwolves won their Sept. 3 home opener over the visiting Gallup Lady Bengals.

After picking up two victories at the Taos Tournament, Aug. 23-24, East Mountain (3-1) attacked early and often on their way to a 6-0 weather-shortened shutout over the Lady Bengals (2-5).

“I was happy with our possession right off the bat,” East Mountain head coach John Sabrowski said, adding, “I’m pleased with how we finished.”

Seven minutes into the game, Rocco received a cross pass from Mia Gutierrez just inside the 18-yard box, took two touches and scored from about 10 yards out.

“On the first one, it was a good pass and I just kinda tapped it in,” Rocco said.

Emma Rocco scoring East Mountain’s first goal against Gallup. Photos by Ger Demarest.

On a fast break 15 minutes later, Rocco drilled a line drive just under the cross bar to put the Lady T’Wolves up 2-0.

In the 32nd minute, East Mountain freshman Isabel Armstrong scored from about 15 yards out for a 3-0 advantage.

Six minutes into the second half, Armstrong took the ball just inside midfield and drove down the left side and scored her second goal.

“I had some good assists, my teammates passed it at the right time, so I give them the credit,” Armstrong said.

A minute later, freshman Amber Pino poked one in from about 10 yards out for a 5-0 lead. Pino exited the game moments later with an apparent leg cramp.

Rocco scored her hat trick—three goals in a game—on a penalty kick in the 53rd minute following a Gallup foul.

In the 55th minute, with light rain falling and lightning in the area, the officials suspended the game for 30 minutes and eventually called it due to the weather.

The Lady T’Wolves’ next match is Sept. 6 at home against the Rehoboth Christian Lady Lynx.