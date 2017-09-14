EastMountain Historical Society map part of Albuquerque festival

The East Mountain Historical Society’s popular map of historic sites and landmarks is now in Albuquerque at the Special Collections Library as part of a map celebration that will culminate with workshops and activities on Sept. 30.

The Albuquerque library is the third location for the map this summer after well-received exhibitions at the East Mountain Library in Tijeras and the Historical Museum in Moriarty. The Special Collections Library is located at Edith and Central Ave, where it is showcasing its own collection of maps of all types: expedition, military, political, planning, property, tourism and more.

The East Mountain Historical Society’s “Mapping Our Vanishing Past” is a 6-by-6-foot map depicting an area stretching north to the San Pedro Mountains, south to Chilili, west through Tijeras Canyon and east to Stanley. It includes vanished and some existing highways and roads, churches, post offices, schools, dance halls, ruins, acequias, springs, old railroad beds, stage coach routes and more.

Information on the map was gathered over more than a year through volunteer research by historical society members, with community input. The traveling version of the map was printed by the East Mountain Historical Society with a grant from the Historical Society of New Mexico, and grew out of the East Mountain group’s award-winning 2012 Centennial Oral History Project, during which many old timers talked about growing up in places no longer on modern maps.

The Special Collections event will culminate with a map festival on Sept. 30, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., including a scavenger hunt for children, workshops, discussions about electronic map resources, door prizes and more (info at abqlibrary.org/mapfestival). The East Mountain map will remain on display at Special Collections until Oct. 13.

Personal-size maps, updated with even more information than the large display version, are available for purchase at several outlets, including the Moriarty Historical Museum; Hitch ‘n Post Feed Supply near Sedillo; Brandy’s Hair Salon and One Stop Office in Tijeras; the Triangle Grocery and Hey Mavis gifts in Cedar Crest; and Tinkertown on the road to Sandia Crest. It will also be available at the East Mountain Historical Society table during the East Mountain Celebration at Los Vecinos Community Center in Tijeras, Sept. 24 from noon to 4 p.m., and is online at eastmountainhistory.org.

The Moriarty Historical Museum also carries the society’s six vintage Route 66 postcard reproductions, as do One Stop Office, Tinkertown, and the Owl Café in Albuquerque. Sales of the maps and postcards fund the East Mountain society’s preservation work and educational mission to raise awareness of local history. For more information about the all-volunteer East Mountain Historical Society, visit eastmountainhistory.org.