The third annual Edgewood Celtic Festival will be coming back in October 2021.

Organizers will be holding a virtual mini-festival Oct. 17, which will be livestreamed on The Independent’s Facebook page.

The Town of Edgewood and organizers of the Edgewood Celtic Festival postponed this year’s event until next year, when it will return to Edgewood’s recreational field.

The Board of the Rio Grande Valley Celtic Festival Association will continue to promote the Edgewood Celtic Festival including visits and ‘mini-events’ in Edgewood during the course of the year.

The hope is postponing will be the best long-run plan for the survival of the festival, the health of participants, festival goers and the Edgewood community, according to organizers.