Edgewood’s new town commission continues to push forward its priorities, with another meeting this week continues, trying to capture “an avalanche of money coming,” as Mayor Pro Tem Jerry Powers put it.

Discussion ranged widely from what to do about the town sewer plant to what to do about the bridge over Bachelor Draw and open space, to reviving the town’s parks and recreation department.

The commission appointed Diana Williams and Cheryl Bonino to the planning and zoning commission for one-year terms, and appointed Ben Wiltbank for two years, Bryce Simons for 1 year and Michael Morrow as an alternate to the parks and recreation advisory committee.

The town also prioritized projects for Capital Outlay. Projects are purchase of a motor grader at $310,000; pedestrian bridge project at $240,000 to go with $525,000 in funding already in place; improvements to the Echo Ridge Park on Section 34 at $151,000 to go with $250,000 in existing funding; paving of Church Street Roadway Project at $650,000 to go with $1.25 million in existing funding; and upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant at $750,000 to go with $1.92 million in existing funding.

Work on the sewer plant would be for rehabilitation and/or expansion “needed to restore the operating and permit capacity that was lost under previous management and restore reliability and environmental compliance” according to a sheet called “Capital Outlay Requests for the Town of Edgewood 2022-2024” in the packet.

Other priorities on that list include expansion of the town sewer along Route 66 “to serve new businesses in the commercial corridor.”

Another idea long sought by Mayor Audrey Jaramillo is investigation of a public-private partnership with Epcor Water on water treatment for its Edgewood customers.

The total request from the Legislature totaled just over $2.1 million.

Jaramillo also attended a mayor’s meeting Friday to find out how Edgewood can take advantage of expected federal funding.

Future items to be addressed by the new commission include a workshop on capital projects; community and youth programming; a town organizational chart; a procurement ordinance; an update on codification of town ordinances and the lease for the Echo Ridge Park area on Section 34.

Starting in February, the commission will be meeting on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6:30 p.m., not on the second and fourth Tuesdays as previously reported by The Independent.

The next meeting will be held in person and virtually at 6:30 p.m. on January 26. For more information, visit edgewood-nm.gov.