Edgewood eyes changes to parks & rec; OKs sewer ordinance

Edgewood’s town council set a public hearing July 3 on an ordinance to restructure its parks and recreation committee, and approved an ordinance requiring residential hook-ups to the town sewer system.

The proposed ordinance would make changes to the parks and recreation advisory committee, creating a five-member board, down from six. Those members would be appointed by the mayor, with the advice and consent of the town council.

That would replace the current procedure of having two members chosen by the mayor and the remaining four chosen by each of the four councilors.

Term lengths would also change from three years to two, and meetings would be held quarterly.

Another structural change in the proposed ordinance would eliminate subcommittees.

The committee would continue to report to the parks and recreation administrator, who reports to the mayor and town council.

If the ordinance is approved in its present form, the function of the committee would mandate annual visits to “each of the town’s parks, open-spaces, trails and programs,” and reports on “current conditions, recommendations, repairs, upgrades and concerns.”

Additionally, the proposed ordinance states that it is the duty of the committee to “serve as a public forum for discussion of Parks & Recreation related issues,” and to “encourage the greatest use of Parks and Recreation programs.”

In other business, the council, following public discussion, voted unanimously to approve proposed amendments to the town’s sewer ordinance that requires residential hook-ups, and providing conditions for exempting residential connections.

During public discussion the idea of providing an appeal process for a variance was suggested, as well as a hardship exemption.

Mayor John Bassett said, “I think the hardship is an idea worth looking into, as is the variance. That’s not a bad idea either.”

Councilor John Abrams said, “This is a working document. Any suggestions you might have for us, please bring to us. We will be revising this as the town changes.”