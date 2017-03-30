Edgewood infill annexation OK’d

It took almost 10 years, a couple of lawsuits, and restarting the whole process—but Edgewood’s infill annexation was approved by the state’s Municipal Boundary Commission.

That annexation adds nearly 2,000 acres to the sprawling town, already one of the largest in the state in terms of area due to a controversial annexation of about 20,000 acres of Campbell Ranch north of Frost Road and Highway 14; Frost acts as a shoestring to the rest of the town’s territory centered in Edgewood.

That territory had become a checkerboard of jurisdictions for everything from animal control to road maintenance and law enforcement. Because of that, in 2009 Edgewood petitioned the Boundary Commission to annex 1,787 acres. That commission characterized Edgewood as a “territory-hungry municipality” and wondered if the town could provide public services to its residents, like water, sewer, or trash collection.

Edgewood has only private water companies within its boundaries and has not contemplated a municipal water system.

It’s sewer remains largely commercial and has not been expanded beyond its initial construction and growth.

Before the town petitioned the Boundary Commission, annexation into Edgewood had always been voluntary; that resulted in the checkerboard that ultimately town officials thought should be filled in.

The decision in District Court concluded that “the Court will generally defer to the agency’s interpretation” and said the Boundary Commission has two duties, to determine whether the territory to be annexed is contiguous to the town and whether that territory may be provided with municipal services.

The current Municipal Boundary Commission reached the conclusion that Edgewood could provide those services with the second petition. That decision was appealed by Edgewood resident Robert Johanson.