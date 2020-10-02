The town of Edgewood hired a new animal control officer today, as longtime officer Mike Ring retired this week.

As the town bid Ring farewell, it brought Lewis in, hiring him at a special meeting held Oct. 1.

Lewis has been employed by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office as its Animal Control supervisor, according to the letter of interest he sent the town. He has worked for the county since early 2015.

Lewis told the town council Oct. 1 that aside for a short period spent in Albuquerque, he has been a resident of Edgewood his whole life. He also said that he has been in a supervisory position with the county for the past three years, overseeing a staff of seven people, and covering a 2,200-square-mile area.

“Public safety is what it all comes down to for me,” Lewis said.

While councilor Sherry Abraham was not in attendance at the meeting, held virtually, the three remaining councilors voted unanimously to hire Lewis.

The council also voted to hire a new part-time maintenance and cleaning person, Anji Wilson-Montoya.

Wilson-Montoya said she now works two jobs, but will be leaving one at BeeHive Homes. She said she moved to Edgewood two years ago, adding, “I love this little town. … I’m eager and ready to help you guys out.”

Leota Harriman Leota started working for The Independent in 2006, working her way up through the ranks. An employee buyout in 2010 led to her ownership of the newspaper. Leota has served on the board of the N.M. Press Association, and is currently its First Vice President. She is passionate about health and wellness, especially mental health, and loves making art. She can be reached at news.ind.editor@gmail.com.