This week The Independent filled out a grant application several pages long, hoping, like many other businesses around the area, for some help from federal funding to offset revenue losses during the pandemic.

As of this writing, about 35 businesses had applied in total, according to Edgewood’s deputy clerk Carla Salazar. Santa Fe County has $3.3 million available for businesses in the county—including those businesses within its only municipalities, Edgewood, the City of Santa Fe and Española.

Salazar said there are about 200 businesses in Edgewood that could qualify for grant funding of up to $15,000, which can be used for things like payroll, rent or mortgage payments, and to defray costs of required Covid-related measures like plexiglass shielding or extra cleaning products.

If you are a small business owner, and looked at the daunting package of a pages-long application, requirements for documentation including financials, taxes paid, profit and loss statements and much more and thought, “No way I can get through that,” what you need to know is that help with all that paperwork is available.

The county has partnered with three organizations through which your business makes the grant application. Even if that application is not perfect, put it in, as the applications can be amended until they are complete.

The grant funding will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis for completed applications, once the funding is down to $500,000, Salazar said. Help filling out the forms is also available from the Edgewood town offices. Even some very small businesses and home-based businesses have applied, she said.

The application form and what it takes to qualify are on the town’s website at edgewood-nm.gov, or call them at 505-286-1212.

Surrounding counties and towns are also distributing federal CARES Act funding in various ways. This particular grant is only for businesses within Santa Fe County.

Running a small business is not for the faint of heart, and the smaller the business is, the more likely it is that the owner wears many hats. Is this grant application one more big task on top of everything else? Yes. Go apply for it anyway, and take advantage of the help that is available to you.