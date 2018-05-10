Elayne Lois Head Banks 1925 – 2018

A memorial Mass for Elayne H. Banks, 92, of McIntosh, and formerly of Lubbock, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. on May 18 at Santa Clara Catholic Church, with Father Robert Becerra officiating. She died April 26 at her home. She was born Elayne Lois Head on June 20, 1925, in Santa Rita, to Elam and Elva Head. She was a graduate of Hurley High School who went on to attend Texas Technological College in Lubbock, where she graduated in 1948 with a BA in Mass Communications. She married Leonard Harold Banks on August 3, 1950, in Lubbock. He died August 24, 1996. She retired from Texas Tech University Textile Research Center, where she worked in administration. She was a horticulturist and a member of the Lubbock Garden Club. She served as troop leader of the Girl Scouts in the 1960s. She was an avid bird watcher who served two terms as the president of the Llano Estacado Audubon Society and was instrumental in planning the Nature Trail at Buffalo Springs Lake. She served as chairman of the United Fund in Lubbock. She was a long-distance bicyclist and a backpacker. She was fluent in Spanish. She was a lifelong Catholic and an active member of Christ the King Catholic Church for over 50 years. She was known as a kind and loving person with an excellent sense of humor. She was preceded in death by her beloved sisters, Rosemary Burns, Katherine Budnik, and Betty Ely, and by her best friend, Peggy Sugarek. She is survived by her dear brother, Bill Lowell Head, of Hanover; son, Ramsay Powers Banks, of Lubbock; daughter, Susan Kay Banks, of McIntosh; son, Charles Lawrence Banks, of Edgewood; granddaughter, Lili Banks, of McIntosh, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Ginny Bergeron, Callie Abbott, and Armada Hospice for their loving care during the past three weeks. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Audubon Society are suggested.