Unofficial results from yesterday’s election are in, with Edgewood’s race for its new commission won by political newcomers while the rest of the area kept its incumbents, for the most part.

With all five commissioner positions up for grabs in Edgewood, only two races were contested. In District 1, Kenneth Brennan edged out Ralph Hill by 12 votes. Brennan got 561 votes for 51% to Hill’s 549 votes.

The District 4 seat was won by Filandro Anaya, who beat John Bassett by a 3-to-1 margin. Anaya got 78% of the vote with 907, while Bassett got 251 votes, or 22%.

Audrey Jaramillo, Jerry Powers and Sterling Donner were each unopposed in their respective districts, as was Municipal Judge Bill White, who will serve another term. The new commission will take office Jan. 1.

In Mountainair, Mayor Peter Nieto will get another term, winning over Ernesto Lopez, Jr.

Nieto got 195 votes for 57%, while Lopez got 147 votes in the race.

Town councilors in Mountainair in at-large voting, elected the two candidates with the most votes. Jose “Richard” Torres got 164 votes for 29%; Dustin R. Kayser got 146 votes for 26%; Jeremy Oliver got 140 votes for 25%; and Juanita Carrillo got 110 votes for 20%.

A mill levy for the Mountainair Public Schools passed, with 226 people, or 58% voting in favor, and 165 voters opposing the mill levy.

In Moriarty, with three candidates running for two positions on the city council, incumbents Steve Anaya and Bobby Ortiz will keep their seats.

Ortiz got 55 votes for 38%; Anaya got 51 votes for 35%; and Wilson Myrick got 38 votes for 26%.

Municipal judge Bobby Ortiz was unopposed for the position.

Running for school board in the Moriarty-Edgewood School District were Linda Hudson, who got 322 votes for 55% and Rebecca King Spindle, who got 262 votes for 45% in District 1.

A write-in candidate, Lyndsi Kaye Donner, got no votes for the District 5 position.

Voters in the Moriarty-Edgewood School District also passed a general obligation bond of $11 million for school improvements, with 1,383 residents voting in favor at 60%, and 906 voting against the bond.

Voters in the Moriarty-Edgewood School District also defeated a mill levy by a narrow margin, for improvements in the district and at Estancia Valley Classical Academy; 51% of voters, or 1,130 people opposed the property tax, while 1,097 people voted in favor of it—a difference of 33 votes.

In Estancia, Nathan Dial ran unopposed for mayor, garnering 92 votes. Stella Chavez ran unopposed for a 2-year term, picking up 107 votes, as did Municipal Judge Bruce Dile, who will serve another term.

Three men vied for two seats on the board of trustees, with Noah Sedillo getting 80 votes for 42%, Morrow Hall getting 65 votes for 34% and Martin Lucero getting 44 votes for 23%. Incumbents Hall and Sedillo will be seated on the board.

The Estancia school board had three positions open. In District 2, Kelsey Collins came out on top with 212 votes for 43%; Elaine Darnell got 140 votes at 29%, and Patricia Gallegos got 137 votes for 28%.

In District 4, Lee Ryan Widner won with 80% and 161 votes over Marshall Palmer, who got 90 votes.

A general obligation bond of $4.77 million for building, remodeling and improving school facilities, software and hardware passed, with 67% of Estancia voters in favor with 312 votes, and 152 votes against the bond issue.

A mill levy tor school technology improvements also passed by a 60% to 40% margin

With two seats up for election in Tijeras, two contenders, Matt Armenta and Jonathan Ortiz will join the village council with 95 votes for 54% and 80 votes respectively.

Former mayor Gloria Chavez had earlier dropped out of the race.

In Willard, longtime Mayor Bobby Chavez ran unopposed, keeping his seat with 33 votes. Willard had two village council seats open and four candidates.

Edward Redondo Jr. got 50 votes for 35%; Roberta Chavez got 35 votes for 24%; Lorine Mendez got 30 votes for 21%; and Gloria Valdez got 28 votes for 20%.

All results reported here are unofficial until canvassed by the county clerks, and statewide results are online at electionresults.sos.state.nm.us.