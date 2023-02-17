75-180% Increases Expected On Next Bill

EMW Gas recently warned customers to brace for significantly higher gas prices for the remainder of winter and into spring. In a letter to customers issued in late January, the company says its gas suppliers are predicting increases “starting out at 75% and hoping to top out at 180 over the next 3 to 4 months.” The utility says January was expected to be the highest rate month, meaning customers should expect higher February bills. The utility does not expect to see a drop in gas prices until June, they said.

The utility says inflation is due to the loss of supply from Europe due to the war in Ukraine and an unusually cold winter in California.

The higher prices will impact all customers, including those on billing plans. Customers needing assistance paying their heating bills should contact EMW at 505-384-2369. EMW currently serves more than 5,000 customers in 6 communities in Santa Fe and Torrance Counties.