EMWT annual meeting at Moriarty Civic Center

The Estancia, Moriarty, Willard, Torrance County Regional Water Association, (EMWT) will hold its annual meeting at the Moriarty Civic Center at 6:30 p.m. July 23.

The inter-governmental association was formed to ensure that drinking water in the Estancia Basin remains in the Estancia Basin, and to develop water distribution throughout the valley and mountain communities.

The Association is seeking public input for its infrastructure capital improvement plan at the meeting, which will feature guest speaker, state land commissioner, Stephanie-Garcia Richards.

For more information call 505 384-2369 or email info@emwtwater.org.