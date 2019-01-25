Entranosa infrastructure projects underway

Entranosa Water is starting a pipeline project it says will increase water pressure in its system south of Interstate 40.

According to Jack Crider, CEO, a modern computer control system makes it possible to remotely monitor and control the operations of well pumps, pump stations and storage tanks.

System operator Steve King explained that when the system finds problems like a pump that stopped, it alerts not only the main computer, but also him and Crider through a cell phone app. King said that they can then address the situation immediately by using the same control app on their phone or initiating an employee response, around the clock.

Crider said Entranosa connected a new 16-inch main line to the west end of the existing 10-inch line along Frost Road in Sandia Park. He said the larger pipe serves as an effective water storage vessel which will prevent water pressure drops in the area that have been caused by watering the golf course at Paako.

Crider said that Paako owned two wells and, as part of their original contract when Paako was first being developed, they transferred one well to Entranosa while retaining the other to water the golf course during warmer months. The 16-inch line along Frost Road was also part of that agreement, he added.

Crider talked about another project planned for this year. He said that low water pressures south of Interstate 40 would be addressed by installing new piping that would bring higher pressure to the main pipe that runs beneath I40.

Entranosa has also been working jointly with EPCOR, the major water producer supplying the Edgewood area, to create “some emergency cross-ties.”