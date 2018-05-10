Ernest P. Carrillo 1953-2018

Ernest P. Carrillo, age 64, a resident of Los Lunas, passed away peacefully on May 5. He was a member of Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Ernest was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He was always a sharp dresser. Ernest had a great love for all of his grandkids and he will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents Ramon and Geneva; daughter, Anjelica Fierro; granddaughters, Isabella and Maribella Fierro; and siblings, Gertrude Lorraine, Ron, and Charlie Carrillo. Ernest is survived by his loving wife Genevieve Carrillo; children, Mitchell Martinez and companion, Teresa, Elisha Hall and her husband, David, Samantha, Amanda Chavira and her husband, Antonio, Angelo Quintero, Arleen Nunez; 14 grandchildren; and siblings, Catherine, Beatrice, Pat, Angela, Dolores, and Monica. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church. A viewing will begin at 5 p.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 6 p.m. May 10. A final viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m., with a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. on May 11. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Belen Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers are Valentino, Nieto, and Mitchell Martinez, Angelo Quintero, David Hall Jr., Mitchell Martinez Jr. and Antonio Chavira. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeremiah Chavira and Pat Sedillo. In memory of Ernest, the family would like the color purple to be worn to the funeral. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, where an online guest register is available at noblinfuneralservice.com.