Estancia Bears baseball blanks East Mountain, 10-0

Stout pitching and hitting helped Estancia High School’s baseball team roll past the visiting East Mountain Timberwolves 10-0 in a mercy-rule shortened game March 20.

Estancia’s Zach Abeita pitched the complete game, giving up no runs on just two hits while striking out 11 T’Wolves—including striking out the side in the second inning.

The game ended after six innings on the 10-run mercy rule and was the only regular-season meeting between the two former district rivals.

“We had good pitching today, and we had guys get off to a good start,” Estancia head coach Hamilton Doyle said. “It went like it’s supposed to.”

Abeita helped his cause in the bottom of the first inning by hitting a leadoff fly ball that got lost in the sun, fell to the ground and wound up being a stand-up double.

Ten more Bears came to the plate as the home team scored 7 runs during that opening frame.

East Mountain pitcher Alejandro Taylor-Wright settled down after the first inning and kept the Bears off the scoreboard for the next three innings.

“We started off by losing that ball in the sun and that pretty much set everything in motion,” East Mountain head coach Dave Naylor said, adding, “We didn’t totally collapse after that, but we didn’t do a whole heck of a lot else correctly.”

The Bears scored a run in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth.