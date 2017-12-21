Estancia Bears undefeated with wins over Santa Rosa, Mountainair

Estancia High School’s boys basketball team remained undefeated after winning 46-36 on the road last Saturday at Santa Rosa, and beating the Mountainair Mustangs 63-47 at home the night before.

Estancia came out on fire against Mountainair, taking an early 10-point lead after Reyez Herrera hit several fast-break buckets.

Herrera scored 15 of Estancia’s first 17 points—with five layups coming in transition after the Bears had stolen the ball from the Mustangs. Herrera finished with a game-high 30 points.

Mountainair’s Amador Brazil knocked down a pair of 3-pointers late in the first quarter to cut the deficit in half.

Brazil’s brother, Cade, sank three treys of his own in the second quarter to pull the Mustangs within 3 points at half-time.

Amador Brazil led the Mustangs with 24 points. Cade Brazil chipped in 9 points.

“I’ve been preaching that we’ve got to be consistent, we can not be up and down,” Estancia head coach Daniel Pierce said. “We came out strong, then we dropped down, and we know Amador’s good, he’s gonna get the ball. But all in all, it was a good win.”

When Mountainair’s Irijah Chavez sank a jump shot at the start of the second half, the Mustangs had trimmed the gap to 34-33.

But Estancia made some defensive adjustments to cool off the Brazils, and the Bears outscored the Mustangs 17-6 the rest of the third quarter.

“I’m real satisfied,” Mountainair head coach Azan Chavez said. “This is one of the peak performances we’ve had so far this season. Estancia’s a good team—they were the better team tonight—but we battled and played hard ’til the end.”

After the loss to Estancia, Mountainair bounced back by crushing Corona 81-32 on Saturday.