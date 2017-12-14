Estancia FFA competes in creed and quiz

On Nov. 3, Estancia FFA traveled to Corona for the New Mexico FFA District III Creed and Quiz Contest.

The members competed in three contests: Greenhand Creed, Junior High Creed and the FFA Quiz contest.

In the Greenhand Creed contest, Alexia Triantafillou placed second and Jonathan Aday placed third, with both students qualifying for the state contest in June 2018 in Las Cruces.

Martina Lucero and Ambros Kelly also competed in the contest, and there were 25 competitors. In the Junior High Creed Jayde Perea placed first and Sophia Sedillo placed second; both will compete at the state contest in Albuquerque in February. Colin Pope, Payton Otis and Abelino Ortiz also competed, with a total of 23 participants.

In the FFA Quiz contest, Estancia Team 1 placed first with team members Adylay Bustillos, Cheyenne Woodford, Alexia Triantafillou and Julian Silva. Estancia FFA Team 2 placed third with a team consisting of Ambros Kelly, Natalio Hernandez, Sophia Sedillo and Jayde Perea. Both teams qualified for the state contest in June in Las Cruces.

In the individual placings for Quiz, Adylay Bustillos was first and Cheyenne Woodford came in third.

The Estancia FFA congratulates all members for a job well done.