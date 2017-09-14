Estancia FFA takes animals to visit old timers in Albuquerque

Estancia FFA took animals that will be at the FFA Red Barn at Expo New Mexico to the Princeton Place retirement home in Albuquerque Sept. 6.

Payton Otis, Alayna Thomas, Trinity Lucero, Luis Olivas, and Jackie Carreon showed rabbits, a miniature horse, chickens and sheep to the residents.

The members of the Estancia FFA talked about the importance of agriculture relating to those specific livestock species. The residents from the retirement home greatly enjoyed the animals that will be at the Red Barn, but even more enjoyed their interactions with the Estancia FFA members.