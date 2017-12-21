Estancia girls basketball gets first victory with win over Mountainair

Estancia High’s girls basketball team lost 57-41 on the road at Santa Rosa last Saturday, but the Lady Bears were all smiles the night before when they picked up their first win of the season.

The Lady Bears took a couple of minutes to heat up before rolling to a 53-24 victory over the visiting Mountainair Lady Mustangs.

“It’s nice, the hard work we’ve been putting in really helped us,” Estancia head coach Travis Watts said.

Two free throws by Mountainair’s Hannah Torres were the game’s only points for the first two minutes.

Then Callie Larson’s layup and Mariah Aday’s 3-ponter fueled a 10-0 run that eventually became a 19-3 surge extending into the second quarter.

Mountainair’s only field goal in the first quarter didn’t come until Aliyah Padilla’s jump shot with 1:22 left. She led the Lady Mustangs with 9 points.

Estancia built a 13-point advantage by halftime. It took advantage of several Mountainair turnovers to push the lead to more than 20 in the second half.

Samantha Hernandez scored a game-high 12 points for the Lady Bears.

Mountainair’s first-year head coach Jennifer Vigil said turning the ball over was the Lady Mustangs’ downfall.

“They tend to freak out a little when they get that pressure on them, so that’s something we need to work on because the turnovers will kill us,” Vigil said, adding, “I think the talent is there and they’re getting better. My goal is to get them better on fundamentals, technique, passing, and learning how to use their bodies to box out.”

The Lady Mustangs rebounded from their loss at Estancia with a 35-23 win on Saturday over Corona.