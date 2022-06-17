The Estancia Aquatic Center is open for the first time in two years, after being shut down for both 2020 and 2021 due to Covid. The pool officially opened up for the summer season on June 14 and will remain open until August 3.

“When we saw we would be able to open again, safely, we were financially in a good place and didn’t have to reach out for help,” said Estancia Town Clerk Michelle Jones. She said the last two years of closure was not due to financial issues but in 2018—while the prison was closed and the town’s income dropped drastically—they reached out for local support to raise $20,000 to be able to open. She said that year through a lot of community support they were able to open.

This year the town has a budget of $40,000, she said, and added that the pool’s season crosses over two fiscal years. She also noted that in 2018 minimum wage was $7.50-$8.50 and this year the minimum wage is up significantly.

She said they were able to hire 10 lifeguards, all teenagers from Torrance County, and a pool manager. She said the lifeguards are making $11.50 and the supervisor is making $15 per hour. The pool also pays for the lifeguard certification.

Estancia Mayor Nathan Dial said it was very important to the town that they not raise the prices for the pool. He said it was the hard work of many community members coming together to help make it happen, including the pool manager and the city clerk. “Kudos to everyone involved,” Dial said. “Everyone did a great job!”

Mountainair and Mountainair Public Schools want to partner up to take students and residents to the Estancia Pool this summer. Mountainair Mayor Peter Nieto said the plan is to take the kids by school bus from Mountainair to Estancia for three hours this summer.

Nieto said they are aiming for making the first trip at the end of June and then hope to also take the kids two or three times in July as well. He said the kids show up to school for the summer lunch program, have lunch and then they will head to the pool.

Nieto said kids enrolled in school can get a text message sent to them and that is how they plan to invite the local kids to join in the fun. He said they are still looking for sponsors and have collected $600 dollars so far, which pays for two trips.

He said the money is used to pay the driver, fuel and entrance fees to the pool. The kids would pay nothing. He said they are hoping to have the dates finalized by next week. “We are hoping it helps the pool long-term,” he said, adding, “We are hoping the kids have a lot of fun and tell their families about it. We hope it encourages more people to go!”

The pool is open for all-ages lap swimming from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. a local swim team practices in the pool.

Open swim is from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is $3 per day for any age, $50 for individual passes, $2 spectator pass to come and hang out next to the pool, $150 for a family season pass which is good for two adults and four children.

The pool can also be rented for $100 per hour with a two hour minimum. Renters must provide TULIP insurance; lifeguards are provided by the Town of Estancia.

The Estancia Aquatic Center is located at 601 South 10th Street, next to Arthur Park in Estancia. For more information call 505-384-1891.