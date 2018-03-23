Estancia schools closed today due to ‘indirect threat’

Police Chief Stephanie Reynolds said Friday that Estancia schools are closed for the day as a precautionary measure after a student brought a gun to school Thursday.

Reynolds said the student’s parents “didn’t know where he could have got a gun,” and said it’s unknown at this time whether it was real or fake.

“I would hate to say there is no threat, because the student actually did take a gun to school,” Reynolds said, adding that “in light of everything happening all over the United States,” extra caution was the course of action chosen by the superintendent of Estancia schools.

Reynolds described the threat as “indirect” and said the student had not threatened to shoot anyone.

Reynolds said the investigation is ongoing, and because next week is spring break, that it is unlikely that schools will be closed for more days due to this incident.