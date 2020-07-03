Estancia High School senior Jonathan Aday has been elected to serve as the 2020-2021 New Mexico FFA District III President and State Vice President.

Aday previously served as a chapter officer for Estancia FFA, including Chapter President, as well as a District III officer. He is entering his fifth year in the FFA.

He is the first state officer to be elected from the Estancia FFA Chapter since 1993. Serving alongside seven other elected members from across the state, Aday is responsible for overseeing events and functions in District III—which makes up most of Central New Mexico—for the upcoming academic year.

The newly elected team includes: State President Brandon Larrañaga from the Las Vegas FFA Chapter; State Secretary Anne Hodnett from the Mayfield FFA Chapter; District 1 President Kamryn Kidder from the Mesa Vista FFA Chapter; District 2 President Sydney Turner from the Roy FFA Chapter; District 3 President Jonathan Aday from the Estancia FFA Chapter; District 4 President Trevor Rawdon from the Portales FFA Chapter; District 5 President Kaylin Klein from the Artesia FFA Chapter; and District 6 President Emily Gossett from the Silver City FFA Chapter.

The National FFA Organization is the nation’s largest student led organization. Founded in 1928, as Future Farmers of America, its mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.

There are more than 700,000 members aged 12-21 in 8,612 chapters across all 50 states, as well as Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The New Mexico FFA Association was chartered in 1929, and currently has over 4,000 members in 80 chapters across the state today. To learn more, visit nmffa.org.

To watch the 92nd New Mexico FFA State Convention, visit New Mexico FFA on YouTube and Facebook, or @newmexicoffa on Instagram.