After losing the first two games of the season by considerably wide margins, the Estancia High School girls basketball team picked up its first W with a lopsided 48-18 win over Santa Fe’s Tierra Encantada April 13 at home.

“I think it’s gonna help as a confidence boost, especially being a district game,” Estancia head coach J.C. Batts said of his team’s first victory.

After Samantha Hernandez’ 3-pointer capped an early 5-0 run to start the game, Tierra Encantada used a 5-0 run of its own to tie the score.

But then Jenna Fastnacht’s layup ignited a sizzling 19-0 run that was capped by another 3 by Hernandez and lasted well into the second quarter.

“I felt we started slow and then we finally woke up and started bringing it and doing some good things,” Batts said.

“It felt good to get out there and win.” Fastnacht said. “It’ll help boost our confidence.”

Olivia Anaya’s 3-pointer with two minutes left in the second quarter helped elevate the Lady Bears to a 31-7 lead at halftime. Estancia outscored Tierra Encantada 21-2 in the period.

“This was a lot better,” Anaya said about the game compared to the team’s first two losses. “We really swung the ball and ran the court.”

Estancia used several bench players in the third quarter, but Anaya stayed in and sank all 9 of the Lady Bears’ points in the frame. She scored a game-high 17 points. Hernandez tallied 10 and Fastnacht added 6.

“I was impressed with a lot of things tonight,” Batts said. “My starting five, I thought they communicated better, I thought they gave better effort, they gave a lot more effort on the transition and the defensive side. The girls know they need to step up and they’re starting to do that.”