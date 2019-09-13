EVCA has interim leader as school year gets underway

The school year is back in full swing at Estancia Valley Classical Academy’s new Edgewood campus, where the public charter school moved from Moriarty last October.

Staff and students are enjoying their new campus, and fundraising is underway for a permanent, handicap-accessible playground.

The semi-circular hall connecting the wings of the school has been dubbed the Hall of History, and it is now adorned with dozens of American flags from different times in our country’s past, from the original 13 colonies to the current 50 states. Another new addition is the Wall of Honor, where students and staff can hang portraits of family members who have served in the military.

An archery trophy sits in the brand-new trophy case near the gym. Coach Tim Beard’s archery teams went to the National Archery in the Schools Program tournament in February, with the upper school team bringing home third place in the statewide competition.

Spirit Week, from Sept. 23 to 27, will feature five days of celebration, beginning with Literature/History/Founders Day, when students dress as the historical or literary figure of their choosing.

Tuesday will be Black and White Day, when students may stray from their customary red and navy uniform and into high contrast. On Wednesday, students may dress in the fashion of any decade from the 20th century.

Thursday highlights the staff with Faculty Appreciation Day, and students may dress as the career professional of their choice. Friday is Senior Day and College Shirt Day. There will be breakfast for seniors at 7 a.m. Friday and a lunch from 11 to 2 p.m.

The new gymnasium is finished, where the school dances will be held from now on, saving the EVCA Foundation the expense of renting public venues. The next event will be the Homecoming dance, Sept. 28 from 7 to 11 p.m. The theme is “Meet Me in Paris,” and families are encouraged to join in the fun with their students. Admission is $5 a person or $20 for the family.

Estancia Valley Classical Academy’s Hall of History displaying flags from throughout the nation’s history. Photo by Bridget Randles.

Staff changes this year include, most notably, Jennifer Adams as interim Executive Director of the school. Adams joined the school five years ago when her daughter started kindergarten, and joined the staff last year as a kindergarten teacher.

“I loved having my own classroom, being able to bond with [the students], but I love being able to get to know everyone in the school, from this position,” Adams said.

Shehas 12 years of teaching experience in high schools and at Central New Mexico Community College, where she taught Math, English and Language Arts. She holds degrees from the University of New Mexico and University of Phoenix in English, Philosophy and Secondary Education, and is taking classes in Education Administration from Eastern New Mexico University, she said.

Her most interesting story so far, though, is when she donated a kidney to one of her students at CNM. The recipient was a single mother, working and going to school while on dialysis, and Adams said she was struck by her bravery.

There are several new classes being offered at the school this year, including Leadership Class and Youth Entrepreneurs with Mr.Drury; Drama and Yearbook classes with Bonnie Beukelman; Piano withMrs. Young, and Anatomy and Physiology.

New staff members include Lianna Croley, Kindergarten; LeAnn Carter, 6th grade; James Creighton, Upper School History; Kathleen Bryson and Marc Beauchamp, Upper School Math; Katrina Perlman, Receptionist; Stacy Shepherd, Interventionist; Anna Frazier, Student Services Clerk and Tamara Carlisle, Student Services Teacher.

The Estancia Valley Classical Academy is constantly looking for substitute teachers. Subs must be licensed through the state.

The annual Second Amendment Raffle is underway, with tickets at $10 each or 10 for $20. The drawing will be held Dec. 20 and ticketholders need not be present to win. Contact Joni Long at jmlong@gmail.com for information.

The EVCA Foundation, a separate entity which handles the fundraising for the school, is seeking volunteers. For more information about how you may be able to help, visit evcafoundation.org.