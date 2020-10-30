Events around the Tricounty are planning for Halloween in creative ways—from drive-through trick-or-treating to a contest to design a six-foot chute for delivering candy from a distance.

McCalls Haunted Farm: Field of Screams on October 30-31 from 6:45-11:45 p.m. online, if the slot is available. Covid-safe practices are required. Online ticket purchase only, choose a time slot, entry to the farm is through the website only. No more than 5 to a group and groups must maintain social distancing practices and masks must be worn at all times. Regular tickets are $18.99 per person and Prime tickets are $22.99. For more information or to buy tickets visit mccallshauntedfarm.com.

Mustang Theater Drive-in movies on October 30, featuring the movie Addams Family (2019 version). Gates open at 6:30, showtime is 7:30 p.m. Cost is $5 per person, full cars cost $20. Concession and other food available. Visit mountainair.live for the full schedule of movies and list of concession prices. The drive-in is located at the JP Helms Rodeo Arena in Mountainair.

Halloween Drive-Boo on October 30 in the parking lot at Edgewood Town Hall (old Edgewood elementary building) from 6-8 p.m. Decorate your family vehicle, wear your costume. Families will stay in their vehicle and drive through to get treats. Free. Donations will be accepted at the Edgewood Police Department. Items must be individually wrapped and unopened. No homemade items. To make arrangements for a donation contact Nina at 281-5717 or email her at nmccracken@edgewood-nm.gov.

Halloween Candy Chute Challenge on October 30 at 6 p.m. at Rt 66 Coffee and Boba. Design your own 6-ft candy distribution device. Prizes for best invention. Bring your own candy. Limited space available. To sign up email rt66coffeefix@gmail.com.

Halloween Laser Engraved Pumpkin Carving Service available on October 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rt66tradingpost in Moriarty, NM. Many designs available to choose from for $25 or Provide your own design/logo for $35. Pumpkin not included in the price but we’ll have some available for purchase or B.Y.O.P. ( bring our own pumpkin) Pumpkins must be 12″ x 12″ or smaller. Located on the west end of Moriarty on Route 66 across from RV Sales Moriarty, NM and ButterCrust Pizza. In order to hold this event Covid 19 rules will apply. For more information call 505-297-1177.

Halloween Trunk or Treat on October 31 from 2-4 p.m. at Beehive Homes in Edgewood. Social distancing and Covid-19 precautions will be followed. Masks are required. Beehive is accepting donations of pre-packaged candy. To make a donation contact Sierra Barela at 505-281-2001 or email her at barela.beehive@gmail.com. Local businesses are invited to come out and give out marketing materials and candy. There will be two costume contests, one for business owners and one for guests. There will be a first-, second- and third-place prize.

29th Annual RV Sales Trick or Treat Trailer to Trailer Drive-thru on October 31 from 5-7:30 p.m. Admission is $1 or 1 can of food and all proceeds are donated to Bethel Thrift Store. This is a social distancing event, everyone will be asked to remain in their vehicles. There will be people on-site helping to direct traffic and people handing out candy to kids. To make a donation contact Joy at RV Sales at 505-832-2400.

Mountainside United Methodist Halloween Festival on October 31 from 2-4 p.m. Car drive-thru costume contest, families can dress up too. Pick a theme for the car and decorate it. Kids will get a pre-made, covid-safe goodie bag. Virtual carving contest and costume contest. Send a picture of your costume or pumpkin to children@mountainsidemethodist.org. Winners of the car contest, costume contest and pumpkin carving contest will be announced on Nov. 2 on Facebook. Pre-registration by Oct. 28 required. For more information email children@mountainsidemethodist.org or call 505-453-7456. Free.

Halloween Spooktacular at the Moriarty Library. The library will be handing out goodie bags until October 30 or until supplies run out. Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call 505-832-2513.

Mustang Theater Drive-in movies on October 31, featuring the movie Halloween. Gates open at 6:30, showtime is 7:30 p.m. Cost is $5 per person, full cars cost $20. Concession and other food available. Visit mountainair.live for the full schedule of movies and list of concession prices. The drive-in is located at the JP Helms Rodeo Arena in Mountainair.

Trunk or Treat at ButterCrust Pizza on Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. Limited spots for trunks, RSVP. Covid-safe event. For more information call Krystal at 505-832-6900. Free.

Drive-Thru Trick or Treat on October 31 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Mountainair First Assembly. Free hot dog, chips and a drink for everyone and goodie bags for kids 12 and under. Covid-safe practices will be observed. Free. For more information call 505-847-2498.