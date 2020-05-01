Across the state, farmer’s markets are starting to open and get the season started. This year, the coronavirus public health order is still in place, and that will cause a change in the way the markets can function.

Farmers markets are not shut down under ongoing restrictions on businesses statewide.

In the East Mountains, the Cedar Crest farmer’s market is opening on May 13 from 3 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday in the old Bella Vista lot off on North 14 next to the Triangle Grocery.

“Farmer’s markets are considered essential businesses,” said organizer Peter Withers, adding, “This year will be a little different. We will be staggering vendors, no baskets will be allowed and the food must be bagged.”

Withers said they are working to eliminate customer-to-food contact and they will be requiring all vendors to use masks and gloves. In addition, they will be asking customers to do the same.

Withers said, “Hopefully we can have two vendors per booth. One to handle food and the other to handle money. “

Withers said they will offer all the usual payment options which include Double Up Food Bucks, SNAP and WIC.

He also said he expects the average amount of vendors to participate, which is about 10 to 12 vendors each year.

He said they will not be doing online ordering or curbside pickup because all the farmer’s markets function differently, and the Cedar Crest group doesn’t have “centralized management.”

The farmer’s market is currently planning to keep its annual schedule of May 13 to October 14. For more information find them on Facebook or visit cedarcrestmarket.com.