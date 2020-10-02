A man who worked in a Madrid restaurant is dead after a wreck involving a pickup truck driven by an Edgewood teen and a motorcycle driven by Kevin Ray Fosberg on North 14 south of Madrid Sept. 30.

According to State Police, at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Sept. 30, State Police investigated a crash involving a truck and a motorcycle.

A 2009 Dodge pickup truck was heading north on NM-14, and a 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading south, State Police said.

The driver of the truck is a 17-year-old male from Edgewood, who made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, State Police said. The motorcycle struck the front passenger side of the truck.

Forsberg, of Albuquerque, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Forsberg was an employee of The Hollar Restaurant in Madrid, which posted on Facebook in his honor.

“Today my restaurant lost a great soul,” the tribute read. “He was kind, smart, hardworking, funny as hell and an all-around pleasant person to be with. I was privileged to call him a friend also. You will be missed beyond belief Kevin. This is a sad day for my family at The Hollar. We love you Kevin!”

When asked if there was any indication of alcohol or impairment from either party, or if any charges might be brought against the 17-year-old, State Police spokesman Dusty Francisco said the case is still being investigated.

“At the completion of the investigation, all the reports and evidence will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for their review as is normal practice,” he said.