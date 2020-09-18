The fifth annual Bustin’ Clays Tournament, hosted by the Greater East Mountain Chamber of Commerce, is set to be held Sept. 26.

Executive director Linda Burke said Bustin’ Clays is a fundraiser for the Chamber.

Starting times will be assigned depending on teams because of the pandemic. “Normally we have everyone start on the course at the same time,” she said. “This year, we’re staggering the start, so everyone is spread out on the course a little bit more, and that check-in times are also spread out over a couple of hours instead of everybody arriving at once.”

Burke said the tournament is a sporting clays tournament, which is likened to golf with a shotgun.

“It’s played similarly in that you have fourteen different stations, just like on a golf course,” she said. “Each station is a little bit different, different challenges just like a gold course. You’re scored at each station and then ultimately all your stations scores are added up to give you a final total.”

Burke said members and non-members are welcome to play, and there will be different levels for both novice and advanced players. She also said there will be prizes for both tiers as well.

Burke said children 10 years and up can register and participate as long as they have an adult with them at all times, but the adult does not have to participate.

The Chamber is encouraging teams of two or four representing a business, group or organization. “Fun team names and attire” are encouraged as well.

Burke said teams are expected to follow the Covid regulations given by the state. “So, if the governor changes it again between now and then, if she lightens it up, great, if she doesn’t, everybody is expected to follow whatever the regulations are.”

Burke said that while she doesn’t participate, “it’s actually a really fun sport to watch. I don’t shoot myself, but I’ve watched them do it and it’s pretty cool.”

For more information or to register, visit edgewoodchambernm.com.