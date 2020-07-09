12 p.m., July 9

Fire crews are stationed at the Tajique Community Center to put out the Ojo La Casa fire between Chilili and Tajique.

The fire started yesterday and grew to about 90 acres as of this morning. A media representative is on the way to the community center and should be able to provide more details shortly.

While a large smoke plume was visible in Edgewood and Moriarty yesterday, there is no plume visible at this time.

The firefighting response so far has included air tankers and helicopter bucket drops, along with ground crews who have cut a line around part of the fire.

The fire is accessible to both equipment and personnel, according to Forest Service spokesperson Arlene Perea.

The Independent will be updating the story as it develops.