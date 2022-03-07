Low pressure will move across New Mexico late Monday and Monday night. This will bring a slight chance of snow showers to the East Mountains Monday night. High pressure will bring dry weather Tuesday through Wednesday night. Another area of low pressure will bring a chance of snow showers Thursday and Thursday night. High pressure will bring dry weather on Friday.

For the Estancia Valley and the Moriarty areas expect dry weather Monday with high temperatures in the middle to upper 40s. There is a slight chance of snow showers Monday night with low temperatures in lower to middle teens. Tuesday through Wednesday night will be dry. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the middle 40s and in the middle 50s on Wednesday. Low temperatures Tuesday night will be in the lower to middle teens and on Wednesday night in the lower 20s. There will be a slight chance of snow showers on Thursday with high temperatures around 50 degrees. There will be a chance of snow showers Thursday night with low temperatures 5 to 10 degrees above zero. Friday will be dry with high temperatures around 40 degrees.

For the Cedar Crest, Tijeras and Sedillo areas expect dry weather Monday with high temperatures in the middle 40s. There is a slight chance of snow showers Monday night with low temperatures around 20 degrees. Tuesday through Wednesday night will be dry. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the middle 40s and in the lower 50s on Wednesday. Low temperatures Tuesday night will be in the upper teens and on Wednesday night in the lower to middle 20s. There will be a chance of snow showers Thursday and Thursday night with high temperatures in the middle to upper 40s with low temperatures in the lower teens. Friday will be dry with high temperatures around 40 degrees.

For the latest weather information please see NWS Albuquerque at weather.gov/abq.