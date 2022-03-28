Low pressure moving into southern California will move to the California/Arizona border on Monday; then to the Four Corners on Tuesday. After a nice day on Monday winds will increase in the East Mountains Tuesday along with showers and a possible afternoon thunderstorm. Shower chances will continue Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon as a weak disturbance moves across New Mexico. After a break Wednesday night and Thursday, a backdoor cold front will bring a chance of showers Thursday night and Friday.

For the Estancia Valley and the Moriarty areas expect dry and mild weather on Monday. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s. Clouds will increase Monday night with overnight low temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. Showers are likely on Tuesday with an afternoon thunderstorm possible. It will be breezy with winds gusting to 30 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s. There will be a slight chance of evening showers Tuesday night with overnight low temperatures around 30 degrees. It will be breezy with winds gusting to 30 mph. Wednesday will be breezy with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees. It will be dry and breezy Wednesday night and Thursday with overnight low temperatures Wednesday night in the middle to upper 20s and high temperatures Thursday in the lower 60s. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers late Thursday night with overnight low temperatures in the lower 30s. There will be a chance of showers on Friday with high temperatures in the lower 60s.

For the Cedar Crest, Tijeras and Sedillo areas expect dry and mild weather on Monday. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees. Clouds will increase Monday night with overnight low temperatures in the upper 30s. Showers are likely on Tuesday with an afternoon thunderstorm possible. It will be breezy with winds gusting to 30 mph. High temperatures will be in the middle 50s. There will be a slight chance of evening showers Tuesday night with overnight low temperatures in the middle 30s. It will be breezy with winds gusting to 25 mph. Wednesday will be breezy with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s. It will be dry and breezy Wednesday night and Thursday with overnight low temperatures Wednesday night in the lower to middle 30s and high temperatures Thursday around 60 degrees. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers late Thursday night with overnight low temperatures in the middle 30s. There will be a chance of showers on Friday with high temperatures around 60 degrees.

For the latest weather information please see NWS Albuquerque at weather.gov/abq.