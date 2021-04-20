The upcoming work week will be dry as low pressure systems move to the north of the East Mountains. Naturally it will be breezy.

A couple of low pressure systems will pass north of the Land of Enchantment during the week. A backdoor cold front will move south and west from the High Plains of Colorado bringing cooler temperatures Monday night thru Tuesday night. Precipitation with these systems will remain north of our area. High pressure will move into the Southwest Wednesday thru Friday bringing breezy conditions along with warmer temperatures.

For the Estancia Valley and the Moriarty area expect dry and breezy conditions thru the week. High temperatures today and Tuesday will be in the upper 50s to middle 60s. Low temperatures tonight and Tuesday night will be in the 20s. Temperatures will warm Wednesday thru Friday with high temperatures around 70. Lows Wednesday night thru Friday night will be in the upper 20s to middle 30s. For the Cedar Crest/Tijeras/Sedillo area expect dry and breezy conditions thru the week. High temperatures today and Tuesday will be around 60. Low temperatures tonight and Tuesday night will be in the lower 30s. Temperatures will warm Wednesday thru Friday with high temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. Lows Wednesday night thru Friday night will be in the middle 30s to lower 40s.

For the latest information please see NWS Albuquerque at weather.gov/abq.