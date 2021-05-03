We will have showers and possible thunderstorms today and this evening in the East Mountains. Tuesday through Thursday will see a warming trend with breezy conditions; especially Wednesday. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms Friday afternoon.

An upper level storm system near the Four Corners region will move east along the New Mexico-Colorado border today before moving into Texas tonight. A backdoor cold front has moved west through the East Mountains bringing easterly and upslope flow. A combination of middle and upper level moisture from the west and moist low level upslope flow from the east will bring showers today with possible afternoon thunderstorms along with cool temperatures. High pressure will move into the central Rockies Tuesday and will bring dry and breezy conditions through Thursday along with a warming trend. The breeziest day could be Wednesday as a dry backdoor cold front moves through the East Mountains. Moisture will start to return from the south on Friday leading to a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

For the Estancia Valley and the Moriarty area expect showers today with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. High temperatures today will be cool with a high around 60 degrees. Showers will end this evening with low temperatures tonight in the middle to upper 30s. Dry and breezy weather is expected Tuesday thru Thursday with high temperatures Tuesday near 70 degrees; warming to near 80 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight low temperatures will be in the lower 40s Tuesday and Wednesday night; warming to the middle 40s Thursday night. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower 80s.

For the Cedar Crest, Tijeras and Sedillo area, expect showers today with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. High temperatures today will be cool with a high around 60 degrees. Showers will end this evening with low temperatures tonight in the middle to upper 30s. Dry and breezy weather is expected Tuesday through Thursday with high temperatures Tuesday in the middle 60s; warming to the middle and upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight low temperatures will be in the middle 40s Tuesday and Wednesday night; warming to around 50 degrees Thursday night. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High temperatures on Friday will be in the middle to upper 70s.

