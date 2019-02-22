Fourth quarter surge helps lift Moriarty girls basketball over Taos

Moriarty High’s Brooke Burch had a double-double and shared game-high scoring with Kailei Edwards at 11 points, Meredith Wilson added 10, and the Lady Pintos basketball squad topped the visiting Taos Lady Tigers 51-32 Feb. 16.

The Lady Pintos (11-14), playing their final regular-season home game, opened with a 10-0 run and never trailed.

The Lady Tigers (2-19) came roaring back with a 9-0 run to keep the game within a basket at halftime and tied the score twice in the third quarter.

Tristen Sauter’s 3-point basket late in the third quarter broke a 23-23 knot to push the Lady Pintos ahead, 26-23.

Ashley Strader’s jumper in the final seconds of the frame extended Moriarty’s lead to 28-25.

The Lady Pintos broke the game open at the start of the fourth quarter when Wilson’s layup ignited an 11-0 run.

Moriarty scored 23 points in the fourth while holding Taos to 7.

“Once one of us started something, it got us all going,” Wilson said of the fourth-quarter surge. “It really just takes one, whether it’s me, or Brooke, or Ashley, we just need that one person to lift each other up.”

Moriarty’s Meredith Wilson shooting a jump shot against Taos. Photo by G. Demarest.

During the spurt, Edwards sank her second 3-pointer of the game, and her sister, Payton Edwards—limping from a leg injury she suffered in the preceding JV game—hobbled toward the edge of the paint and sank a jump shot.

“I thought we played very well in the first quarter and very well in the fourth quarter,” Moriarty head coach Joe Bailey said, adding, “A big change in the game was in the fourth when Payton Edwards came in.”

Later in the final stanza, Wilson capped an 8-0 run when she jumped for a pass under the net and lofted the ball into the hoop before her feet hit the ground—giving the Lady Pintos their biggest lead of the game.

“That shot, I was so proud of, we practice that all the time and I never make it but I finally made it,” Wilson said.

Following a timeout with under 10 seconds left in the game, Strader inbounded the ball to Grace McCleave who then tossed it to Burch in the paint. Burch nailed a layup to seal her double-double: 11 points and 10 rebounds.

“When the ball went to Grace, I was all, ‘Go Grace,’ and then she passed it to me and I was all, ‘What?’” Burch said. “And I shot the ball and I wasn’t even looking, so thank God I did make it or that woulda really sucked.”

Moriarty plays its final regular-season game Feb. 19 at Pojoaque Valley.