Frances Carolyn Bullington 1937 – 2017

Frances Carolyn Bullington, our dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away Dec. 17 and is now sitting at the feet of Jesus. Carolyn was born in Mountainair on Aug. 26, 1937, to Claudie Winifred and Thera Alma Gray (Brazfield). She was a member of First Baptist Church of Mountainair. Carolyn is survived by her husband, Luther (Jack) Bullington Jr.; and having been married 63 years, two children, Kenneth Bullington and Jeannie Bullington; one granddaughter, Nicole; three great-grandchildren, Lexi, Jay and Kassidy. Carolyn loved her nieces and nephews and cousins, along with her special cousin Patsy who was always there for her and the family. Carolyn requested a simple cremation with no service. Arrangements were entrusted to Harris Hanlon Mortuary.